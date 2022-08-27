Kim and Debra (Schuldt) Weerts celebrated their 50th anniversary with a trip to Italy and Greece. They were married on June 10, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

They have two children: Jacob (Theresa) Weerts of Duluth, Minn. and Jennifer (Joshua) Weerts Eastlund of Bellingham, Wash. They’re also blessed with four grandchildren.

Before retirement, Debra was an elementary teacher, and Kim was Facilities Manager for Herscher School District.

Recommended for you