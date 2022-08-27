Weerts 50th Anniversary Aug 27, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kim and Debra (Schuldt) Weerts celebrated their 50th anniversary with a trip to Italy and Greece. They were married on June 10, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.They have two children: Jacob (Theresa) Weerts of Duluth, Minn. and Jennifer (Joshua) Weerts Eastlund of Bellingham, Wash. They’re also blessed with four grandchildren.Before retirement, Debra was an elementary teacher, and Kim was Facilities Manager for Herscher School District. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 20, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com.