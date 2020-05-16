Wilkening-Johnston Wedding

Brook-lyn Wilkening and Alan Lee Johnston, both of Bradley, were married Sept. 21 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. Pastor Karl Koeppen officiated the ceremony. The reception was held at Exline Sportsman’s Club.
The bride is the daughter of Dan Wilkening, of Chebanse, and Jim and Cindy Purdy, of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Al and Susan Johnston, of Limestone.
The maid of honor was Brit-Anne Wilkening, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Chelsey Hoffner, Lindsay Schubert, Tess Whitaker and Brennan Legan. The flower girl was Harper Schultz.
The best man was Bryce Johnston, brother of the groom. The groomsmen were Jay Gaunce, Rob Blair, Andrew Bruno and Ian Giroux. The ring bearer was Lucas Whitaker.
The bride is a graduate of Central High School and has a degree in cosmetology and is employed at Sport Clips. The groom is a graduate of Herscher High School and is employed by the South Bend Fire Department.
The couple will live in South Bend, Ind.
