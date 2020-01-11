Jessia White and Ryan Braun, both of Naperville, were married Sept. 12, 2019, at Generations Riviera Maya, Mexico, with a reception following. Jorje A. Pinto performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Robert and Marilyn White, of Bradley. The groom is the son of David and Jill Braun, of Bourbonnais, and Korky and Lee Balgemann, of Westchester.
The maid of honor was Briana Georgeios. The bridesmaid was Sarah Blumenstock. The flower girls were Lucia Lopez, cousin of bride, and Hattie Blumenstock, niece of groom.
The best man was Parker Harrison, son of the bride. Groomsman was Jesus Lopez, brother-in-law of the groom.
