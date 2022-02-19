Trismitro-Stenzinger Wedding

Richard and Rhonda Stenzinger, of Bourbonnais, along with Robert and Lunawaty Tjioe, of Bellfower, Calif., are pleased to announce the wedding celebration of their children, Caleb Stenzinger, of Los Angeles, and Priscilla Trismitro, of Bellflower, Calif.

The happy couple were married on Jan. 1 in Fillmore, Calif. The couple lives in Culver City, Calif.