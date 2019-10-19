Spector-Lewis Wedding

Delaney Spector, of Orange County, Calif., and Sergeant Zachary Lewis, of Kankakee, were married June 2 in Silverado, Calif. Jim Reynen officiated the ceremony. The reception was held at the Girraci Vineyards in Silverado, Calif.
Maid of honors were Kelli Phillips and Maddy Lewis. The bridesmaids were Taylor, Mackenzie, Amy, Sydney and Crystal. Melodie, Hailey and Vivi were the flower girls.
The best men were Andrew Lewis and Jason Deno. The groomsmen were Taylor, Nick, Maccauley, Cooper, Tavares and Rollin. The ring bearers were Nathan, Luke and Beck.
