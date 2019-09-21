Richmond-Woodlief Wedding

Jordan Richmond, formerly of Bourbonnais, and Trey Woodlief, of Charlottesville, Va., were married May 18 at Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C. The Rev. Louis Timberlake officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Ryan and Vicki Richmond, formerly of Bourbonnais, currently of Jamestown, N.C. The groom is the son of Alan and Wendy Woodlief, of Summerfield, N.C.
