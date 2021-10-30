Penry-Datweiler Wedding

Katelyn Penry and Tate Datweiler were married Sept. 11 at the Evelyn Chapel in Bloomington. The reception was held at The Barn 3 in Goodfield.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Karla Penry, of Heyworth. The groom is the son of Todd and Deb Datweiler, of Herscher.

The couple currently lives in Indianapolis.