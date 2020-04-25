Munoz-Holden Wedding

Maria Jose Navarro Munoz and Nicholas James Patrick O’Shaughnessy Holden were married on March 14 in Cancun, Mexico. A beach-side reception was held at the Riveria Maya Resort immediately after the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Pedro Ivan Munoz Rodriguez and Olivia Navarro Gomezcana, of Mexico City, Mexico. The groom is the son of Brandon S. Holden and Margaret K. Holden, of Crescent City.
The maid of honor was Isabella Navarro Munoz, and the best man was Alex Southe.
The bride has a communication degree from Cambridge University, Cambridge, England. The groom is a conductor for Canadian National Railroad. The couple lives in Illiopolis, Ill.
