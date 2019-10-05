Marshall-Rasmussen Wedding

Jessica Marshall and Ryan Rasmussen, both of Plainfield, were married at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais on June 22. The Rev. Thomas Theneth officiated the ceremony. The reception was held at Tuscany Falls in Mokena.
The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Sherry Marshall, of Manteno. The groom is the son of Mark and Patti Rasmussen, of Aurora.
The maid of honor was Sarah Marshall, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Lauren Kenealy, Kaitlyn Walker, Maggie Johnson and Samantha Ginzburg. The flower girls was Aubree Smulders, cousin of the bride.
The best man was Brian Walker. The groomsmen were Kyle Rasmussen and Connor Rasmussen, brothers of the groom; and Kevin Marshall, brother of the bride. The ring bearer was Jack Carrol, cousin of the groom.
