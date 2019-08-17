Lowry-Erickson Wedding

Calla Lowry, of Manteno, and Daniel Erickson, of Cedar Lake, Ind., were married June 8 at the Kankakee Depot in Kankakee. The Rev. Phillip Gardner officiated the ceremony. The reception was held at the Majestic Theatre.
The bride is the daughter of Ronald and Susan Lowry, of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Kenneth and Sandra Erickson, of Grant Park.
The matron of honor was Christine Lawson, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Jill Goerne and Amy Hawley. The junior bridesmaid was Melina Williams.
The best man was Eric Hagenow. The groomsmen were Craig Toepfer and Patrick Werner.
