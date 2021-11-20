Long-Noonan Wedding

Gwendolyn Long, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jeff Long, of Herscher, and Paul Noonan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Noonan, of Frankfort, were married at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Chicago, on Sept. 11.
Kathleen McVey, sister of the bride, was the matron of honor. The best man was Alex Pudinoff, a friend of the groom.
Gwendolyn is a graduate of Herscher High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and a master’s from Roosevelt University. She is manager, IAC Sight Operations, for US Acute Care Solution. Paul is a graduate of University of Illinois and received an MBA from St. Xavier University. He is an account executive team leader for Intergate.com Inc.
The couple honeymooned in Italy and now live in Chicago.