Likhodei-Marshall Wedding
Elena Likhodei and Kevin Marshall, both of Boston, Mass., were married Sept. 29 at Acadia National Park in Maine.

Parents of the bride are Sergey and Inna Likhodei, of Kiev, Ukraine. Parents of the groom are Jeff and Sherry Marshall, of Manteno.

