Kugler-Citti Wedding

Marcy Zumwalt, of Watseka, and Mark Kugler, of Cissna Park, wish to announce the marriage of their daughter. Rebecca Kugler married Andrew Citti, son of Bard and Jim Citti, of Mount Prospect.
The wedding was held May 18 at the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook. The newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Citti, honeymooned in Scandinavia. They live in north Chicagoland.
