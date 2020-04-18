Hyde-Bell Wedding

Bethany Hyde and Lamar Bell were married Dec. 1, 2019, at the WOW Event Center in Alton. The officiant was Chris Wells.
The reception was held immediately after the ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Lynne and Gary Hyde, of Bourbonnais. Parents of the groom are Sonya and Marvin Lee and Lionel Young. Honorary parents of the groom are Marilyn and Jesse Sones.
Maids of honor were Kayla Hyde and Jayna Hyde, sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kelly Cooke, Kara Allen and Jodi Sones. Flower girls were Spencer Wright and Dorsey Wright, cousins of the bride.
Best man was Earnest “EJ” Bridges. Groomsmen were Jerome Bell, brother of the groom; Garrett Orr; Alex Mumphard; and Nelson Shaw. Ring bearer was Salomon Bell, nephew of the groom. Ushers were Ryan Harriss, Thad Wells, Ben Winslow and Nate Winslow.
A honeymoon was taken to Cancun, Mexico. The couple lives in Troy, Ill. Bethany is a physical therapist in Jennings, Mo., and Lamar is an assistant football coach at Greenville University in Greenville, Ill.
