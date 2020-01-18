Conway-Janssen Wedding

Lauren Conway, of Bourbonnais, and Brian Janssen, of Herscher, were married Nov. 30, 2019, in Negril, Jamaica. A reception was held later at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
The bride is the daughter of Dan and Pam Conway, of Bourbonnais. The groom is the son of MJ and the late Phillip Janssen, of Kankakee.
