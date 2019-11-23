Breault-McElroy Wedding

Rachel Breault and Tim McElroy, both of Mt. Zion, were married Oct. 19 in Mt. Zion. Pastor Jeff Watts officiated the ceremony. The reception was held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.
The bride is the daughter of Bruce and Christine Breault, of St. Anne. The groom is the son of Tina McElroy and Chad Schlosser, of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Mike and Cheryl McElroy, of Decatur.
The maid of honor was Hannah Prater. The bridesmaids were Jackie Littrell, Melissa Reisor, Laura Andersen, Jordan Coash and Sarah Littrell. The flower girl was Harper Andersen.
The best man was Mitchell McElroy. The groomsmen were Philip Ganley, Rob Lane, Zach Johnson, Eli Cook and Michael Breault. The ring bearers were Marek Andersen and Davis Andersen.
