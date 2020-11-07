Borschnack-Campanile Wedding

Melissa Borschnack, of Bourbonnais, and Nicola Campanile, of Magnago, Italy, were married July 12, 2019. The wedding was held at San Michele in Busto Arsizio, Italy, with the reception at Villa Buttafava. Father Pasquale Gallucci, cousin of the groom, officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dan and Cindy Borschnack, of Bourbonnais. The groom is the son of Luigi Campanile and Marisa Barbera, of Busto Arsizio, Italy.
The matron of honor was Danielle Borschnack, sister of the bride, and the attendant was Matthew Borschnack, brother of the bride. Flower girls were Elena and Emma Campanile, nieces of the the groom.
The best men were Antonio and Guido Campanile, brothers of the groom. The ring bearer was Mattia Campanile, nephew of the groom.
The bride wore a strapless white satin ballgown with an Italian lace top and her mother’s veil.
Melissa is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a senior vice president at PNC. Nicola graduated from University of Milan and works in textile design.
The couple was fortunate to enjoy an extended honeymoon, traveling throughout Italy and to Greece, Australia and New Zealand.
