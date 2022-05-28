Tholen 90th Birthday May 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alice Tholen. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alice Tholen, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering in Bourbonnais. She was born June 1, 1932.Alice and her husband, Wayne, have three children: Steven (Nancy) Tholen, Stacy (Greg) Outsen and Sue (Paul) Hess. She is a proud grandma of seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.She has enjoyed quilting for many years, making quilts for family and church.Those wishing to send a birthday card, please mail to:Alice Tholen531 D Grove WayBourbonnais, IL 60914 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.