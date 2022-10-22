...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Kathryn (Kathy) Martin Stock recently celebrated her 85th birthday with a delicious luncheon and lemon cake provided and attended by her daughters and niece. They all had an enjoyable afternoon together in observance of the happy occasion. Her family also arranged for a card shower for her, which helped make her birthday even more special. She loved receiving and reading through roughly 80 beautiful cards and notes.
Kathy was born July 28, 1937, at her parents’ farm home in Roanoke, Ill. She married Gilbert (Gib) Stock in December 1955, and they became parents to five children: Denise (Scott Sims), Dianne (Reid Page), Dale (Angie) Stock, Darla Stock and Danell Stock Moberly. Her husband, Gib, and their firstborn, Denise, have passed on to their heavenly home. The family has continued to grow during the years, and Kathy now has 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Kathy’s hobbies include spending time with her family and friends, reading and listening to hymns. In the past, she also enjoyed helping her husband on their dairy farm, gardening and playing the accordion and piano. Her life has been one of service to her family, friends and church. She has been blessed greatly in her 85 years.