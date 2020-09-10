Paul and Linda Schreck, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a drive by parade at their home. Paul and the former Linda Biesendorfer were married Aug. 22, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hinsdale.
The couple has four children: Adam (Zsuzsanna) Schreck, of Bangkok, Thailand; Amy (Justin) Tibbetts, of Kankakee; Alyssa (Johnson) Folahan, of Okinawa, Japan; and
Kelsey (Dan) Richardson, of Bourbonnais. They also have 10 grandchildren.
Paul was a was a special education administrator at Lincoln-Way High School, and Linda was a teacher and home childcare provider. They enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
