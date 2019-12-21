Rosenbrock 90th Birthday
Mary “Patty” Rosenbrock, of Grant Park, is celebrating her 90th birthday with a gathering Dec. 22 at Presence Heritage Village. She was born Dec. 21, 1929.

She is retired from Chemtron in Monee. Mary is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

