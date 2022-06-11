David and Sherry Richardson, of Manteno, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. The couple were married June 10, 1972, in Crete.

They have two children: Stacey (Kevin) Nieft, of Manteno; and Shane (Christine) Richardson, of Bradley. They also have five grandchildren.

David retired as the building coordinator for Village of Park Forest, and Sherry retired as a teacher in Markham.

