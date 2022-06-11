Richardson 50th Anniversary Jun 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David and Sherry Richardson, of Manteno, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. The couple were married June 10, 1972, in Crete.They have two children: Stacey (Kevin) Nieft, of Manteno; and Shane (Christine) Richardson, of Bradley. They also have five grandchildren.David retired as the building coordinator for Village of Park Forest, and Sherry retired as a teacher in Markham. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 4, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 4, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.