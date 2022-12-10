Joe and Dorna Powell, of Kankakee, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec 16.

They were married in 1972 in Detroit, Mich. They have three children: Emieka (Kelvin) McAlister, Joseph (Christina) Powell and Denale (Morgan) Powell. They have seven grandchildren.

Joe worked at Centon, now known as CSL Behring, and later worked at the Napleton dealership retiring from both.

