Joe and Dorna Powell, of Kankakee, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec 16.They were married in 1972 in Detroit, Mich. They have three children: Emieka (Kelvin) McAlister, Joseph (Christina) Powell and Denale (Morgan) Powell. They have seven grandchildren.Joe worked at Centon, now known as CSL Behring, and later worked at the Napleton dealership retiring from both.Dorna retired from Kankakee Community College after working for 20 years.The couple are affiliated with Caldwell Chapel AME Zion in Kankakee.Joe and Dorna have been blessed to share 50 years together, enjoying their children and grandchildren. After a gathering of family and friends, the couple will continue their celebration traveling.