Ouellette 95th Birthday

Gerald Ouellette, of Bradley, will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Feb. 27, 1928, with a private gathering with family members.

He has six children: Alan, the late Julie, Larry, Sheila (Butch) McCormick, Anna (Steve) Dumey and Mark (Doreen) Ouellette; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. His wife, Shirley Bushey-Ouellette, passed away on May 25, 2020, and they enjoyed 71 wonderful years together.

Also he has a brother, Leon, of Bradley; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Slabick, of Gilman, and Vickie Hendrickson, of Tennessee.

Recommended for you