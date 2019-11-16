Berdell (Crawley) O’Connor, of Kankakee, is celebrating her 99th birthday with a family gathering Sunday. She was born Nov. 17, 1920.
Berdell was born in Kankakee to Walter B. and Mae Larsen Crawley. She married William A. O’Connor on Aug. 3, 1946, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, and they were together for more than 60 years until he passed away March 24, 2007.
She has five children: Mike (Linda) O’Connor, of Montgomery, Ala.; Mary (Pete) Gooding, of Bradley; Pat O’Connor, of Louisville, Ky.; Jim O’Connor (deceased); and Nora (Benny) Denault, of Kankakee. She also is blessed with seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and one step great-great grandchild.
Berdell is a retired cafeteria helper from Proegler School in Kankakee School District 111, a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a former member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and a member of the Windy City Walkers. She enjoys baking and spending time with her family.
