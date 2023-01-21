Nelson 100th Birthday

Emma Nelson, of Detroit Mich., formerly of Kankakee, celebrated her 100th birthday with an open house at her home Jan. 5 hosted by her children. Many of Emma’s family and friends were in attendance.

Emma was born Jan. 5, 1923, in Crawford, Miss.

She married Jobie Nelson III in 1941. Jobie passed in 2016, and they enjoyed 75 wonderful years together.

