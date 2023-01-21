Nelson 100th Birthday

Emma Nelson, of Detroit Mich., formerly of Kankakee, celebrated her 100th birthday with an open house at her home Jan. 5 hosted by her children. Many of Emma’s family and friends were in attendance.
Emma was born Jan. 5, 1923, in Crawford, Miss.
She married Jobie Nelson III in 1941. Jobie passed in 2016, and they enjoyed 75 wonderful years together.
They owned and operated a neighborhood store.
Her children are: Elizabeth (Little John) Nelson, Jesse (Landa) Nelson, Mary (Robert) Black, Rosita Nelson-McKissick, Ira (Helen) Nelson, Terry Nelson all of Detroit, Mich.; and special nephew, Willie Toler, of Kankakee, and 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Emma worked at Royal Nursing Home before moving to Detroit, retiring from Detroit Osteopathic Hospital after working 27 years. She was a previous member of Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee, where she served faithfully as president of the usher board. She is a current member of Oakland Baptist Church, Detroit, Mich.
Emma enjoys watching church programs and listening to gospel radio stations. She is an avid baseball fan of the Detroit Tigers.
