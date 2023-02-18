Tony and Carol Moore, of Bradley, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family. Tony and Carol (Ponton) were married Jan. 5, 1963, in Kankakee.

The couple has four children: Pamela and Jay Ahne, of Waterloo, Iowa; Becky Davis, of Lantana, Fla.; Connie and Jeff Monferdini, of Bourbonnais; and Troy and Amanda Moore, of Bourbonnais. They also have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Tony enjoyed employment at Pepsi-Cola, and he was awarded recognition for his unique merchandise displays. He’s a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Program. He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hiking, camping, fishing, traveling and adventure.

Recommended for you