Malone 70th Anniversary

Leon and Shirley Malone are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Leon and the former Shirley Arseneau were married May 18, 1952, in Kankakee.

They have four children: Steve (Debbie), of Cabery; Kathy (Ed) Robisky, of Huntley; Karen, of Kempton; and David (Loren), of Farmer City.

The couple will celebrate with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. May 22 at the Kempton Legion Hall in Kempton. No gifts are necessary.

