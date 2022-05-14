Malone 70th Anniversary May 14, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leon and Shirley Malone are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Leon and the former Shirley Arseneau were married May 18, 1952, in Kankakee.They have four children: Steve (Debbie), of Cabery; Kathy (Ed) Robisky, of Huntley; Karen, of Kempton; and David (Loren), of Farmer City.The couple will celebrate with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. May 22 at the Kempton Legion Hall in Kempton. No gifts are necessary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 23, 2022 Art show for awareness