Mary Maass, of Kankakee, will be celebrating her 97th birthday with a family gathering April 26 at Heritage Lodge Assisted Living. Mary was born April 26, 1926.Mary had two children: Thomas C. and Miriam Maass, of Kankakee; and Janet and Rick Foltz, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. She also has three grandchildren, seven nieces and three nephews.Mary retired from Manteno Veterans' Home. She enjoys word search puzzles and old musical movies.