Bill Maass, of Florida, formerly of Kankakee, celebrated his 100th birthday Nov. 8 with an open house that was hosted by his children. He was born and raised in Kankakee.
He has three children: Bill (Lori) Maass Jr., of Delavan; Joan (Bill) Grodski, of Winter Springs, Fla.; and Pat Schubert, of Nokomis, Fla. He also has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bill was a captain, reconnaissance pilot and a member of the Flying Tigers of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired as the corporate industrial relations manager for Kroehler Manufacturing. After retiring, he and his late wife, Bea, enjoyed seeing the country and world. He now enjoys keeping up with family and World War II groups through Facebook and email. He is an avid reader and a lifetime American Legion member.
