Larsen 50th Anniversary

Jim and Lana Larsen, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 20, 1969, in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Beth (Troy) Bertrand, of St. Anne; and Dane Larsen and fiancé Alysha, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jim is a retired auto upholsterer, and Lana is a retired kindergarten teacher. They both enjoy gardening, antiques, reading and traveling.
