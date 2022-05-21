Lambert 97th birthday May 21, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aldore "Jug" Lambert, right, with great-niece Julie Anderson Roy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adlore “Jug” Lambert, of Kankakee, turned 97 on May 18. He is a Navy veteran of World War II.Lambert was raised in Kankakee and would go on to raise his children in Kankakee. Before retirement, he was a plumber. He continues to reside in the area and is an active Facebook user. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.