Lambert 97 birthday

Aldore "Jug" Lambert, right, with great-niece Julie Anderson Roy.

Adlore “Jug” Lambert, of Kankakee, turned 97 on May 18. He is a Navy veteran of World War II.

Lambert was raised in Kankakee and would go on to raise his children in Kankakee. Before retirement, he was a plumber. He continues to reside in the area and is an active Facebook user.

