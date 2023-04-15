Maxine Kuntz, of Bourbonnais, recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a family gathering. Maxine was born on March 20, 1933.

Maxine has three children: Terry and Connie Bradley; Dale and Janice LaMore; and Dale and Pam Shaw. She also has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Maxine enjoys spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She still enjoys attending great-grandkids events. She also enjoys doing artwork, her jellyfish and her lifelong friends.

