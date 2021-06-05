David and Mary (Umfleet) Kraemer, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner celebration with their family at Scrementi’s Restaurant. They were married at St. Liborius Catholic Church in Steger on April 22, 1961.
The couple have three daughters: Kathy (Mike) Walsh, of Momence; Lisa (Bryan) Batstone, of Wales, U.K.; and Sue (Jim) Storey, of Bourbonnais. They have nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dave started his career at Inland Steel. He went on to be assistant store manager for Sears and continued in sales at Montgomery Ward and Singer Co. He then opened Spices Etc. in Champaign. After that venture, he went on to managing Supergas and Citgo until retirement.
Mary started her career as a legal secretary, working at several law firms and at the Kankakee County Courthouse. She then worked for the respiratory care and anesthesia departments at Riverside Hospital. She managed Bourbonnais Apartments until retirement.
Mary enjoys crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and Dave enjoys needle point and cooking. They both enjoy traveling, having been to many different states and countries. They love their pool in the summer, going to church and spending time with their family.