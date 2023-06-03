...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Barbara and Edward Knop, of Clifton, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house at 2 p.m. June 25 at the Clifton Community Center at East Fourth Avenue and South Second Street in Clifton. The event is being hosted by the Knop family.
The couple has four children: Jim Knop, of Ely, Minn.; Nancy Knop (deceased); Mary Patterson (Dave), of Williamsburg, Va.; and John Knop (Gigi), of Apple Valley, Minn. They also have five grandchildren.
Edward married the former Barbara Brach on June 7, 1953, in Cisne, Ill. The couple moved to Clifton in 1958. Both taught in the Central School District from 1958 until their retirement in 1992.
They are members of St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee. Since retirement they have taken many trips, followed their grandchildren’s activities from elementary school all the way through college. They’ve volunteered, continued to garden and preserve and share their harvests, care for their yard and the yards of several neighbors and still participate in church and community activities.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information, including the names of people in the photo and who is submitting it.