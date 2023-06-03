Barbara and Edward Knop, of Clifton, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house at 2 p.m. June 25 at the Clifton Community Center at East Fourth Avenue and South Second Street in Clifton. The event is being hosted by the Knop family.

The couple has four children: Jim Knop, of Ely, Minn.; Nancy Knop (deceased); Mary Patterson (Dave), of Williamsburg, Va.; and John Knop (Gigi), of Apple Valley, Minn. They also have five grandchildren.

Edward married the former Barbara Brach on June 7, 1953, in Cisne, Ill. The couple moved to Clifton in 1958. Both taught in the Central School District from 1958 until their retirement in 1992.

