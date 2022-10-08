Patrick Keigher will celebrate his 90th birthday Oct. 13 with immediate family. He was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Manteno.

Patrick married Jean Breault on June 23, 1962, and together they have three children: Julianne (Henry) Lange, Terry (Erin) Keigher, and Connolly Keigher. Patrick also has six grandchildren.

Patrick retired from Smith Insurance, Manteno, and Coldwell Banker Lincolnland.

