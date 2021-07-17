Lucille (Rahn) Jarka, of Bradley, will be celebrating her 90th birthday July 25 with a gathering for family and friends at her home. She was born in 1931 in Chebanse. She lived in the Herscher and Chebanse areas until she married Bernie Jarka on Dec. 4, 1971. They were married 39 years until Bernie passed away in early 2011.
In her younger years, Lucille worked at Erikson’s Bakery on East Maple Street and at Roper in Kankakee. Lucille retired from Dataproducts in Woodland Hills, Calif., in 1988.
She is a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse. She enjoys flower gardening, reading and being with her family and friends.
Please feel free to send her a birthday card, and thank you for your kindness in remembering Lucille on her special day.