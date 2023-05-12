Daily Journal staff report

I-KAN Regional Office of Education #32 Assistant Regional Superintendent Patricia High recently completed her Superintendent Ed.D in leadership from the University of St. Francis.

High has served as assistant regional superintendent of schools for nearly a year and previously served as the I-KAN ROE professional development administrator. Before her time at the I-KAN ROE, she served as an educator in Kankakee County schools for 14 years.

