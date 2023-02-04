Howard 100th Birthday

World War II veteran Max Howard, of Gilman, will be celebrating his 100th birthday from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Inside Out wine bar in Gilman. He was born Feb. 9, 1923, in Nelsonville, Ohio, where he graduated from high school in the class of 1941. He was class president.

Max was in the U.S. Navy during World War II and served in the South Pacific as an aviation radioman and gunner.

Max met his wife, Lois Drinan, of Blackstone, Ill., while he was stationed in Holtville, Calif. They married in 1947 and returned to Illinois shortly thereafter. They were married for about 60 years when Lois passed away in 2007. The couple had two children: Mary Kay Kline, of Gilman; and Larry (Kim) Howard, of Scottsdale, Ariz. Larry passed away in 2019. Max has two grandchildren: Cable Howard, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Cory Kline, of Gilman.

