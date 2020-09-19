Alexa Wright, of Momence, was named to the spring semester dean's list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Bond set at $5 million in homicide in Kankakee
- UPDATED: Inmate attacks correctional officer at Kankakee County jail
- Kankakee police investigating 3 shootings
- Time for 312 interchange action
- Region 7 to return to indoor food service at 5 p.m. today
- Former Bradley employee suing village over firing
- Farmers' Almanac reveals winter forecast for Illinois
- Bradley administrator on leave
- 'Hurricane Dogs' seek homes
- Attorney argues Haynes and his brother bribed witness to recant his testimony in 1999 murder case
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!