Western Illinois University honors were awarded to three local students for the spring semester. They are:
• Emily E. Reichert, of Grant Park, accountancy, honors scholar, graduated with academic distinction, cum laude.
• Kelsey B. O'Connor, of Kankakee, recreation, park and tourism administration, honors scholar, graduated with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.
• Mollie A. Rabe, of Braidwood, speech pathology and audiology and foreign languages and cultures, graduated with academic distinction, cum laude.
