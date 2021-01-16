Emily Junker and Todd O'Dell have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list at Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee, Wis. Emily Junker, of Grant Park, is a graduate of Illinois Lutheran High School. Todd O'Dell, of Manteno, is a graduate of Manteno High School.
