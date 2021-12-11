211204-N-TC847-1199

Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Montgomery

 Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class U.S. Navy, Christine Montgomery

EAST CHINA SEA -- Damage Controlman 3rd Class Andrew Macdonald, of Wilmington, left, gives training to Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Aaron Holtouser during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). The USS Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.