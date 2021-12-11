EAST CHINA SEA -- Damage Controlman 3rd Class Andrew Macdonald, of Wilmington, left, gives training to Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Aaron Holtouser during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). The USS Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Local Faces
- Daily Journal staff report
-
View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in early winter.