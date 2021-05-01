Wills chosen class president at University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
Trenton Wills, a student at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, has been chosen to be the class president for his sophomore class next year. Wills, an honor student and graduate of Momence High School, is the son of April Minniefield, of Sun River Terrace.
