Western Illinois University spring dean's list Jul 2, 2022 Among the local students honored at Western Illinois University for having made the spring dean's list were:• Callie J. Huffman, of Bourbonnais, sophomore.• Austin J. Lagesse, of Bourbonnais, sophomore.• Angelica R. Sherer, of Bourbonnais, senior.• Mason Staubus, of Bourbonnais, senior.• Alyssa L. Stoll, of Bourbonnais, junior.• Sophia Berrong, of Braceville, sophomore.• Joseph Svoboda, of Braceville, senior.• Stephen J. Druse, of Coal City, sophomore. • Abagale E. Good, of Diamond, freshman.• Kendra R. Hallberg, of Kankakee, sophomore.• Sarah R. Lanoue, of Kankakee, junior.• Molly G. McCauley, of Manhattan, junior.• Jillian R. Mulholland, of Manteno, sophomore.• Karli J. Wenzel, of Manteno, freshman.• Kennedy J. Bauer, of Watseka, senior.• Sam C. Chapman, of Wilmington, senior.• Carlene J. Vanduyne, of Wilmington, junior.