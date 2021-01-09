Western Illinois University’s fall semester dean’s list has been released. The following local students are being honored:
Beaverville
Logan Thomas Arseneau, senior
Bourbonnais
Mckinley A. Marcotte, junior; Danielle M. Secrest, junior; and Mason Staubus, junior
Braceville
Joseph R. Svoboda, sophomore
Braidwood
Kalli M. Markle, senior
Clifton
Kaitlin N. Bowers, junior
Kankakee
Brandon Ahrens, senior; Zach R. Hall, freshman; Edwin H. Hernandez, junior; and Sarah R. Lanoue, freshman
Manhattan
Molly G. McCauley, sophomore
Martinton
Tyler Ray Rude, senior
Momence
Lindsey Sue Bielecki, senior
Wilmington
Jacquelyn Damian, senior; and Carlene J. Vanduyne, freshman
