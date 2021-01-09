Western Illinois University’s fall semester dean’s list has been released. The following local students are being honored:

Beaverville

Logan Thomas Arseneau, senior

Bourbonnais

Mckinley A. Marcotte, junior; Danielle M. Secrest, junior; and Mason Staubus, junior

Braceville

Joseph R. Svoboda, sophomore

Braidwood

Kalli M. Markle, senior

Clifton

Kaitlin N. Bowers, junior

Kankakee

Brandon Ahrens, senior; Zach R. Hall, freshman; Edwin H. Hernandez, junior; and Sarah R. Lanoue, freshman

Manhattan

Molly G. McCauley, sophomore

Martinton

Tyler Ray Rude, senior

Momence

Lindsey Sue Bielecki, senior

Wilmington

Jacquelyn Damian, senior; and Carlene J. Vanduyne, freshman

