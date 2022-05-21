Several local students were honored for their academic excellence at Western Illinois University, including:

• Kaitlin Bowers, of Clifton, a law enforcement and justice administration major, who graduated with academic distinction, cum laude.

• Aldo Hernandez, of Kankakee, a psychology major, who graduated with academic distinction, cum laude.

• Danielle Secrest, of Bourbonnais, a law enforcement and justice administration major, who is also an honors scholar and graduated with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

• Mason Staubus, of Bourbonnais, an exercise science major, who is also an honors scholar and graduated with the highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

