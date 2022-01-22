Several local students were honored at Western Illinois University for being on the dean's list, including:
Bourbonnais
-- Callie J. Huffman, sophomore
-- Austin J. Lagesse, sophomore
-- Danielle M. Secrest, senior
-- Angelica R. Sherer, senior
-- Mason Staubus, senior
Braceville
-- Sophia I. Berrong, freshman
-- Joseph R. Svoboda, junior
Channahon
-- Adam J. Nelli, senior
Chebanse
-- Kaylee Ketcherside, sophomore
Clifton
-- Kaitlin N. Bowers, senior
Coal City
-- Joshua M. Olesen, senior
Diamond
-- Abagale E. Good, freshman
Kankakee
-- Zach R. Hall, sophomore
-- Kendra R. Hallberg, sophomore
-- Aldo F. Hernandez, senior
-- Sarah R. Lanoue, sophomore
Manhattan
-- Molly G. McCauley, junior
Manteno
-- Jillian R. Mulholland, sophomore
-- Karli J. Wenzel, freshman
Wilmington
-- Sam C. Chapman, junior
-- Carlene J. Vanduyne, sophomore.