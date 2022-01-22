Several local students were honored at Western Illinois University for being on the dean's list, including:

Bourbonnais

-- Callie J. Huffman, sophomore

-- Austin J. Lagesse, sophomore

-- Danielle M. Secrest, senior

-- Angelica R. Sherer, senior 

-- Mason Staubus, senior

Braceville

-- Sophia I. Berrong, freshman

-- Joseph R. Svoboda, junior

Channahon

-- Adam J. Nelli, senior

Chebanse 

-- Kaylee Ketcherside, sophomore

Clifton

-- Kaitlin N. Bowers, senior 

Coal City

-- Joshua M. Olesen, senior 

Diamond

-- Abagale E. Good, freshman

Kankakee

-- Zach R. Hall, sophomore

-- Kendra R. Hallberg, sophomore

-- Aldo F. Hernandez, senior

-- Sarah R. Lanoue, sophomore

Manhattan

-- Molly G. McCauley, junior

Manteno

-- Jillian R. Mulholland, sophomore

-- Karli J. Wenzel, freshman

Wilmington

-- Sam C. Chapman, junior

-- Carlene J. Vanduyne, sophomore.