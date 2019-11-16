Several local residents were awarded degrees from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, including: Amanda Cadle, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Christina Freeman, of Bourbonnais, Master of Science in curriculum and instruction; Kristin Jackson, of Bourbonnais, Master of Business Administration; Lori Klug, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in business and human resource management; Lisa Offermann, of Bourbonnais, Master of Arts in mathematics education (K-6); Ashley Pourroy, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Ashley Pizano, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Peggy Regas, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in business management; Bridget Radzevicius, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in business management; Kristen Swanson, of Manteno, Master of Arts of nathematics education (K-6); Anneleah Williams-Bridges, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in health information management; and Anna Keen, of Momence, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

