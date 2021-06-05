Gavrielle Welbel, of Zumwalt Acres in Sheldon, was awarded a $7,609 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project "Investigating the Ecological Impact of Pairing Agroforestry Establishment with Biochar Production."
The grant will be used to further educate and explore sustainable solutions in farming and "explore the ecological benefits of pairing agroforestry and biochar. These regenerative practices have great potential for capturing carbon, improving soil health, increasing biodiversity and suppressing pests and disease. Field studies will provide necessary data in order to advance sustainability," Welbel said.